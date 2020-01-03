|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lazarus United Church of Chris
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Lazarus United Church of Christ,
Alma Lou Shaeffer, 87, of Millers, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home. Born on November 9, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Louis Buck and Edith Patterson Kraft. She was the beloved wife of the late John Alvin Shaeffer, who passed away in 1990. Alma worked for 30 years as a secretary for C.J. Miller. She was a devoted member and cornerstone of Lazarus Church in Lineboro, where she was the church secretary for many years, and was involved in the Sunday school, Bible Study, and was one of the founders of the food pantry. She was also a member of the TOPS Club 337 in Hampstead, MD, and Christian Singles. Surviving her are sons: John A. Shaeffer, Jr., and wife Dee of Glen Rock, PA, and Marty Shaeffer and wife Wanda of Hampstead, MD, granddaughters: Lori Shaeffer and fiancé Bryan Parnell, and Rachael Shaeffer and companion Nathan St. Louis, sisters: Dorothy Meekins of Sparks, MD, and Ruth Sutor of Columbia, MD, and a sister-in-law: Doris Hare of Manchester, MD. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, and on Saturday, January 4, from 10-11 am at the Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S Church Street, Lineboro, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am, with Rev. Rodney Gross officiating. Interment to follow in Millers United Methodist Church Cemetery, Millers, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, or to Lazarus United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
