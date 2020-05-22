Alma Young
1928 - 2020
Alma I. (Keyser) Young, 91, of Lorien Assisted Living, Taneytown, formerly of Frederick, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren E. Young, Sr., her husband of 70 years. Born on November 23, 1928 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Maulsby and Alma Fox Keyser. Alma was a 1945 graduate of Frederick High School. She worked in early years at People's Life Insurance Company and Frederick Community Medical Laboratory and in later years for Glotren Construction Co. and Dairy Maid Dairy, as a secretary for each. She volunteered many hours at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick and the Heart Association in Frederick. She was a member of the Frederick American Legion Post 11 auxiliary and a Gold Star Mother. Prior to moving to Lorien, some of Alma's favorite things to do was prepare holiday meals for her family, working in her flower gardens, reading and shopping with her sister, Betty. While at Lorien, she looked forward to Tuesday afternoon prize bingo and daily phone chats and visits with her daughter. Alma is survived by her daughter, Nancy Young; granddaughter, Carrie Kroh and husband Mark, daughter-in-law, Martha Hiltner Young; sister, Betty Getzandanner; brother, Robert Keyser and wife Sarah as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, Sr. in 2017 and her son, Capt. Warren E. Young, Jr. in 1983 as well as her brother, Maulsby in 2010. Per Alma's request, a private graveside inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD, with the Rev. Margaret Moon, retired minister of the Johnsville United Methodist Church officiating. The family would like to extend thanks to the wonderful staff at Lorien and to Debbie and Meg of Carroll Hospice for their care of Alma as well as a special thanks to Bonnie for all of her help to Alma. Those desiring to remember Alma in a special way may do so by contributing in her memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
