Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533

Almea (Mea) A. Schilling, 79, of Westminster passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House from complications due to COVID-19. She was a resident of Carroll Lutheran Village and was born on January 11, 1941 in Washington, DC to the late Loveye A. and Frederick V. Schilling. She graduated from Alfred University in New York State and worked for many years as a supervisor in public relations for the National Geographic Society in both Washington, DC and Gaithersburg, MD. After retiring she moved to Carroll Lutheran Village to be close to her cousin, Buddy, where she helped to set up the library. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling abroad as well as being with her family. She is survived by her cousin, William (Buddy) R. MacDonald and his wife Joan, half-brother Eric Schilling and his wife Carol, nephews David Myers and his wife Sharon, William Myers and his wife Sharon, William I. MacDonald and his wife Kimber, nieces Grace Vallachi and her husband Keith, Martha Jaramillo and her husband Bob, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her cousin Martha M. Myers. Services will be private. Arrangements provided by Pritt's Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster.

