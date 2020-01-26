Althea Jane Zepp, 88, of Hampstead, MD passed away on January 21, 2020 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born April 28, 1931 in Timblin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elzada (Coleman) Snyder and the devoted wife of the late Paul Zepp who passed away on May 13, 2013. Before she retired, Althea worked as a Laundry Supervisor for the State of Maryland. She was a member of American Legion Post 200 and Carrollton Church of God. She enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Althea is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Paul Zepp; son, Rusty Zepp; daughter Paula Zepp; grandchildren: Katie Long, Cassie Shipley and brother, Dean Snyder. Surviving are her Two Daughters: Pamela Nicewarner and husband Mike of Charlestown, WV, Debra Eckard of Westminster, MD; Son, Paul T. Zepp and wife Judy of Hampstead, MD; Five grandchildren: Troy Eckard, Tanya Smith, Kim Zepp, Melanie Zepp, Courtney Martin; Eleven great-grandchildren and Two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Powell of New Bedford, PA and brother, Mervin Snyder of Elderton, PA. A private service will be held at Carrollton Church of God at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Carroll Hospice, Inc. – 292 Stoner Drive, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020