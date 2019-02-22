Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alton Law. View Sign

Dr. Alton Dennis Law, 85, of Hanover, PA, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek from complications related to a rare neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Born January 1, 1934 in Prunty, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Carl D. Law and Bonnie Bush Law. He was the loving husband of Sheila Buttner Law.Dr. Law was on the faculty at McDaniel College for 34 years, including 22 as chair of the Economics and Business Administration department. He published numerous articles and papers in professional journals, particularly in the area of international economics that appeared in the Canadian Journal of Economics, The Atlantic Economic Journal, and Inter-American Economic Affairs, among others. He was honored with the Distinguished Teaching Award, as well as Faculty Author Award for his book "International Commodity Agreements: Setting, Performance and Prospects."He was instrumental in founding the College's chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the international honor society in economics. For many years he served as College Marshal at commencement.A native of Ritchie County, West Virginia, Al earned bachelor's and master's degees from West Virginia University. In 1968 he received his doctorate in economics from Rutgers. He served two years in Army intelligence in Germany before coming to Carroll County.Al was a prolific writer and completed his autobiography as a gift to his family. He made a wide array of award-winning jams and jellies from the fruit trees he cultivated in his back yard. A lover of travel, he most enjoyed regular visits to his hilltop cabin in West Virginia, the Homeplace, and to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Mark Alton Law and his wife Beth Limberger Law, Scott Alan Law; step-children Thomas Peter Buttner and his wife Bonnie Duvall Buttner, Heidi Buttner Fordi and her husband John William Fordi; grandchildren Ian, Amanda, Alexander, Meredith and Madeleine Law; step-grandchildren Benjamin and Samuel Buttner, Ellie and Max Fordi.He was predeceased by his first wife Virginia Horner Law who passed away in 1994, as well as brothers and sisters Carl Law Jr, Rosemary Law, Catharine Smith , Elaine Brake, Denver Law, and David Law.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157.Funeral Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP at psp.org , Grace Lutheran Church at gracelc.org , or McDaniel at mcdaniel.edu

254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

