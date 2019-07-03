Alverta Sharlene Hull-Graf, age 83, of Abingdon, MD passed away on July 2, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alverta (Straw) Hull and wife of the late Clyde Henry "Pete" Graf. She was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 54, and then went to Sinai School of Nursing. She worked at Sinai Hospital after graduation and later Carroll County General in Westminster. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children and also adored her family and being a mom and grandmother. Mrs. Graf is survived by her daughter, Meri Ellen "Meg" Rambo and husband, Paul; sons, Patrick Graf and wife, Jolene and Peter Graf and wife, Janeene Jensen-Graf; brother, Jack Hull and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Christopher and Thomas Rambo, Nina, Lewis, Justin and Jensen Graf; sister-in-law Joyce Hull, brother-in-law Harry Moore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Hull and sister, Judith Hull-Moore. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD from 10-11 am with a service following at 11 am. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at Krider's Church Cemetery in Westminster, MD. Contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 3, 2019