Alvina Ganjon

Alvina J. "Sis" Ganjon, 91, of Millers, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born October 6, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie (Berends) Jackson and the devoted wife of the late George Gilbert Ganjon. Alvina grew up on a farm in Millersville, sister to five brothers (hence her nickname "Sis"), and she kept up with every one of them from driving tractors and planting crops to bailing hay and mucking out the pens of the cattle, hogs, and chickens, so many chickens. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School and was a proud member of the National Honor Society, even more proud when both of her granddaughters were also inducted during their high school years. A child of the great depression, her parents encouraged her to study nursing at Lutheran Hospital of Maryland where she became a member of the Nurses' Alumni Association beginning in 1951. On weekends she helped her parents at their fruit and vegetable stall in the Cross Street Market. There she met George, an apprentice at the butcher stand nearby, and about whom she would tell anyone at the time that she "wouldn't marry him if he were the last man on earth." The universe thought otherwise and they were married on Halloween, 1954. It was the only date available prior to George's deployment to Atlanta by the Air Force. He always said with a wink that she had bewitched him. As a military wife, Alvina was able to work as a licensed Registered Nurse for many years in various parts of the country including in Maryland, Georgia, and Kansas. Even with so much military travel over 20 years, she made every tiny apartment or temporary housing trailer a fitting castle for herself, her beloved "Tweetie," and their beagle named Puncil with whom she regularly shared hot tea with milk. Later, Alvina retired from nursing to focus on being a mom to their much longed for daughter, Sara. After her husband retired from the Air Force, Alvina returned to Carroll County where she and George, along with her brother Herman, worked together on the family farm. Together, they continued operating A. E. Jackson & Sons at the Cross Street Market in Baltimore for the next 20 years. When a new venture in Baltimore City was proposed by the Mayor to bring in fresh fruits and vegetables, she was there for the first day of the new Baltimore City Farmers' Market. She was known as "Ms. Jackson" of Jackson Farms in Carroll County. Upon retiring from the market, the Mayor provided a proclamation for 30 years of service. Over the years, she and George also participated in markets at Owings Mills New Town, Pimlico, Downtown Westminster, and Prince George' Plaza. By 2007, she retired from the markets, but remained active on the farm. Alvina never wanted to be in the spotlight. She was the eternal wind beneath everyone else's wings. She enjoyed making everyone else happy and comfortable especially with her love of cooking and baking, reveling in large family holiday dinners with every imaginable "comfort food" main dish, trimming and dessert. For her, good cooking meant healthy doses of real butter, salt and pepper, and only the "good cuts" of meat with lots of veggies and bread, amazing bread. Alvina will be remembered for her wonderful, loving spirit, kind and caring gentle ways, selflessness, and unconditional love. She will be deeply missed by all and made everyone a bit better for having known and loved her. Alvina is survived by her daughter, Sara Ganjon Dickmyer and husband Bradley of Westminster, MD; two granddaughters: Samantha Dickmyer of Arlington, VA, Sophia Dickmyer of Westminster, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, all services have been postponed. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date as it was Alvina's wish to be buried with her husband. Due notice will be given for those who wish to attend. For those interested in making a memorial contribution to a worthy cause in Alvina's name, she was a supporter of Smile Train, Wounded Warrior Project
, and Disabled American Veterans
.