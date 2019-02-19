Amanda Phillips

Amanda Christine Phillips (38) of Hanover, PA passed away on February 15, 2019. Services from the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead, 934 South Main Street on Thursday at 8:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm & 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 19, 2019
