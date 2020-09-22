Amanda Rose (Yelle) Zane, 41, of Westminster, Maryland, died suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center from heart failure. She was a gift of life donor thru the Living Legacy Foundation of MD. Born on February 27, 1979 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Gary Yelle, Sr. and Christine E. (St. Onge) Yelle. She was the wife of Crystal Lynn Starner of Westminster. Amanda was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of the elderly. She worked at Sun Valley assisted living as an aide for many years, and currently worked as a receptionist for Carroll Eye Care. She enjoyed shopping, watching reality T.V. shows, arts and crafts, knitting, and sewing. She especially enjoyed watching her girls play softball, gardening, and spending time outdoors. Surviving in addition to her wife Crystal are children, Briana, Cody and Olivia Hurst, Julie Zane, Lindsey and Nicole Miller; step-children, Andrew J. Caltrider, A.K. and Katy Zane; brothers, Gary Yelle, Jr., Lou Yelle and Matthew Yelle; and several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Emmanuel Baust Cemetery in Tyrone. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.



