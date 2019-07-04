Amy Melinda Mosley, (36), of Owings Mills, MD passed away on July 1, 2019. Born October 9, 1982 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Rodney Mosley and Cathy (Teter) Reynard. She was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School class of 2000. Amy was a talented hairdresser and colorist and had many loyal clients over the years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Amy is survived by her father, Rodney Mosley; mother, Cathy Reynard; step-father, Russell Reynard; sister, Beth Powell; two nieces: Emily Powell, Julia Caccamisi and nephew, Derrick Powell. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A celebration of Amy's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 4, 2019