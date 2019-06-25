Amy Susan "Susie" Lucas, 78, of Nottingham, MD, formerly of Finksburg, passed away on June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 11, 1940 in Cumberland to the late Arnold C. and Helen Mathews Kight. She grew up in Towson and attended Towson High School. While working at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore, she met her future husband, Fred W. Lucas and together they settled in Finksburg. Susan also worked briefly at Random House and during the 1990s she worked at Family Line Publications in Westminster. Susan's passion was genealogy, which began in the 1970s and continued for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Fred, and brother Raymond C. Kight. Susan is survived by her son Dale W. Lucas (Cheri) of Westminster; daughter Elizabeth A. Lucas (fiancé Donald Schoen) of Williamsport; grandchildren Stephanie A. Green (fiancé Chris Moore) of Taneytown, Isaac A. Lucas (Elizabeth) of Bel Air and Gabrielle N. Lucas of Westminster; great-grandchildren Kaylee Green and Josephine Lucas; sisters Bonnie K. Jones of Ellicott City and Andrea K. Isom (Bill) of Sacramento, CA; brother Robert A. Kight (Mina) of New Freedom, PA; and longtime companion Stephen Markowski. A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Stella Maris, Lutherville, Maryland. Family and friends may gather prior to the service at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel's vestibule. In keeping with Susan's wishes, her body has been donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

