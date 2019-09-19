Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew "Brett" Gamber, 39, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born November 3, 1979 in Westminster he was the beloved son of William Alan (Butch), Sr. and LuAnn (Stem) Gamber. Brett graduated from Westminster High School with the class of 1997 and had received the Presidential Award for his academic achievements and the Certificate of Merit from the Maryland State Board of Education. He furthered his education at Carroll Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts, Arts and Sciences degree and had continued his education at Towson University having almost completed his bachelor's degree in biology. Brett previously worked at Rexall Pharmacy as a certified pharmacy technician, Millennium Oxygen as a respiratory technician and most recently had been employed at Simple Cell as a data specialist. Brett was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan, enjoyed Fantasy Football, listening to music, drumming, playing golf and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter, Jocelyn. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Chapel. He often assisted others and to continue this, following his passing, he was an organ donor. Surviving in addition to his parents is his cherished daughter Jocelyn Rebekah Gamber and her mother Jessica Long; beloved brother William Alan (Billy) Gamber, Jr. and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Phillips, Sr. and Lucille Gamber; and maternal grandparents Arthur, Jr. and Luella Martz Stem. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home at 11 am with visitation one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grace Fellowship Chapel, 20 Bell Rd., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences offered at

Andrew "Brett" Gamber, 39, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born November 3, 1979 in Westminster he was the beloved son of William Alan (Butch), Sr. and LuAnn (Stem) Gamber. Brett graduated from Westminster High School with the class of 1997 and had received the Presidential Award for his academic achievements and the Certificate of Merit from the Maryland State Board of Education. He furthered his education at Carroll Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts, Arts and Sciences degree and had continued his education at Towson University having almost completed his bachelor's degree in biology. Brett previously worked at Rexall Pharmacy as a certified pharmacy technician, Millennium Oxygen as a respiratory technician and most recently had been employed at Simple Cell as a data specialist. Brett was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan, enjoyed Fantasy Football, listening to music, drumming, playing golf and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter, Jocelyn. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Chapel. He often assisted others and to continue this, following his passing, he was an organ donor. Surviving in addition to his parents is his cherished daughter Jocelyn Rebekah Gamber and her mother Jessica Long; beloved brother William Alan (Billy) Gamber, Jr. and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Phillips, Sr. and Lucille Gamber; and maternal grandparents Arthur, Jr. and Luella Martz Stem. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home at 11 am with visitation one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grace Fellowship Chapel, 20 Bell Rd., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close