Andrew Lynn Haugh (Andie), 46, of Hampstead, MD, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born February 18, 1973 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Barry L. and Beverly S. (McCleary) Haugh of Hampstead. Andie attended North Carroll High School in Hampstead. He was an accomplished machinist, working in manufacturing of aerospace products. Andie was also known for his mechanical abilities, able to fix or make anything, never being satisfied until it was perfect. He had a passion for dirt bikes, building many, racing competitively and never passing on an opportunity to ride with his friends. He also was a car enthusiast who loved the thrill of drag racing. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind one son, Andrew G. Haugh of Hampstead; sister, Emily R. Koch of Timonium, MD, niece Cara N. Cox; nephew, Samuel A. Koch; great-nephew, Joseph M. Cason, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Rebecca J. McCleary of Waynesboro; paternal grandfather, Glenn F. Haugh, Sr. of Waynesboro; aunts, uncles and cousins; and a tremendous group of friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro where the family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 P.M. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to your prefered Non-profit animal rescue charity. Remember Honor Teach
Published in Carroll County Times on July 30, 2019