Andrew Neal "Andy" Hunovice, age 52, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.Born May 20, 1966, in Maryland he was the son of Martin Hunovice and his wife, Amy of Pikesville and Lynn Rosenthal Hunovice and her husband Chris Wilson of Baltimore. He was the husband of Laura Cline Hunovice.Andy was self employed, working in the sales and brokering of internet domains. He enjoyed playing the guitar, enjoying the outdoors and was a car enthusiast.Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are daughter, Alyson L. Hunovice of Westminster; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Denise Hunovice of Oregon and step-brother Jason Lichtstrahl of Baltimore.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4 to 6pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Baltimore County, 1601 Nicodemus Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2019