Andrew "Andy" Joseph Pawlack, Jr., 73, of Glen Burnie, Maryland passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland. Born January 16, 1947 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Andrew J. Pawlack, Sr. and Eulalia (Mercado) Pawlack. Surviving are former spouses, Margaret "Peggy" Gurick of Finksburg, Debra Powell of Aynor, S.C., and Tina King-Myrick of Finksburg; children, Michele David of Arnold, Marlena Calobong and husband Dan of Arnold, Angela Story and husband Brandon Watts of S.C., Dolores Bougher and husband Geoffrey of Glen Burnie, Christina Hoffmaster and husband Tim of Glen Burnie, Priscilla Boland and husband Michael of Glen Burnie, Samantha Marken of Martinsburg, W.VA., and Sebastian Pawlack of Finksburg; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Andrea "Jenni" Mooney. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020