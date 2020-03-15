Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
13801 Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map

Andrew J. "Andy" Pawlack Jr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. "Andy" Pawlack Jr. Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Joseph Pawlack, Jr., 73, of Glen Burnie, Maryland passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland. Born January 16, 1947 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Andrew J. Pawlack, Sr. and Eulalia (Mercado) Pawlack. Surviving are former spouses, Margaret "Peggy" Gurick of Finksburg, Debra Powell of Aynor, S.C., and Tina King-Myrick of Finksburg; children, Michele David of Arnold, Marlena Calobong and husband Dan of Arnold, Angela Story and husband Brandon Watts of S.C., Dolores Bougher and husband Geoffrey of Glen Burnie, Christina Hoffmaster and husband Tim of Glen Burnie, Priscilla Boland and husband Michael of Glen Burnie, Samantha Marken of Martinsburg, W.VA., and Sebastian Pawlack of Finksburg; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Andrea "Jenni" Mooney. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now