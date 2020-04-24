Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Andrew M. Dietrich. View Sign Service Information McComas Funeral Home 1317 Cokesbury Road Abingdon , MD 21009 (410)-676-4600 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Oak Grove Baptist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Oak Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Andrew M. Dietrich, age 77, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Andrew and Lillian (Bounds) Dietrich and husband of the late Priscilla (Lookingbill) Dietrich. He graduated from Westminster High School. He received his Bachelor's degree and his PhD. from Johns Hopkins University. He also graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces where he earned his 2nd Master's degree. Andrew retired as a government civilian in 2002 and again in 2007 as a contractor for the government from Aberdeen Proving Ground in the Army Research Lab working a total of over 35 years. His final position as a government civilian was Branch Chief of the Impact Physics Branch in the Weapons and Materials Research Directorate. He loved watching Johns Hopkins Lacrosse, bragging about his granddaughters, gardening, playing the banjo and his dogs. Andrew is survived by his son, Gregory K. Dietrich (Patti); granddaughters, Alyssa & Megan Dietrich; and stepbrother, Harry Lewis Pickett. The family will be hosting a receiving of friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 10-11 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at

