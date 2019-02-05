Andrew Thomas Hirsch, age 87, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Lorien Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taneytown. Born June 27, 1931, in Ohio, he was the son of the late Andrew W. and Laura Hirsch. He was the husband of the late Norma M. Hirsch who died in 2011. Andrew had been a truck driver for many years. He served in the US Army in Germany. Andrew was a member of the American Legion, Sykesville Post #223. He enjoyed Sunday drives in the country, gardening, tinkering with clocks and woodworking especially scrollwork. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Daniel Richardson of Westminster, sister, Dorothy Pennington; sister-in-lawHelen Hirsch; grandchildren: Laura Bradley and husband Taylor, Sarah Fehle, James Richardson and Christina Richardson and great-grandchildren: Leah and Lincoln Bradley. He was predeceased by siblings: Edward and Arthur Hirsch, Laurie Wojciak and Ruth Siegfried. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary