Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew T. Hirsch


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew T. Hirsch Obituary
Andrew Thomas Hirsch, age 87, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Lorien Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taneytown. Born June 27, 1931, in Ohio, he was the son of the late Andrew W. and Laura Hirsch. He was the husband of the late Norma M. Hirsch who died in 2011. Andrew had been a truck driver for many years. He served in the US Army in Germany. Andrew was a member of the American Legion, Sykesville Post #223. He enjoyed Sunday drives in the country, gardening, tinkering with clocks and woodworking especially scrollwork. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Daniel Richardson of Westminster, sister, Dorothy Pennington; sister-in-lawHelen Hirsch; grandchildren: Laura Bradley and husband Taylor, Sarah Fehle, James Richardson and Christina Richardson and great-grandchildren: Leah and Lincoln Bradley. He was predeceased by siblings: Edward and Arthur Hirsch, Laurie Wojciak and Ruth Siegfried. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now