It is with great sadness, that the family of Angela Delores Lutz, announces her passing, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph C. Lutz, for 55 years. She was born on July 21, 1936, in Mayfield Maryland, and is predeceased by her mother, Mary L. Ridgley Schleupner and father, George W. Schleupner. Angela, a devoted and loving mom and grandma, will be lovingly remembered by her children, Teresa Gittings (Ed) of Jacksonville, NC and Mark Lutz (Joan) of Mt. Airy, MD. Angela will also be remembered by her three grandchildren, Ryan Embrey (Jennifer); SSG Michael Embrey, USA (Kim); Bailey Lutz, and two great- grandchildren, Audrey & Desmond Embrey. Angela is also survived by her two brothers, Paul D. Schleupner (Cathy); George W. Schleupner (MaryAnn) and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Michael's Church, Mt. Airy, MD. Donations in Angela's memory may be made to the church.

