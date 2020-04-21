Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angeline Haines. View Sign Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Send Flowers Obituary

Angeline F. Haines (Angie) passed away on April 19, 2020 at age 95. She was born on the family farm in Littlestown, PA on September 12, 1924, and was the daughter of William J. Feeser and Clara Basehoar Feeser. She was married for 53 years to the late Rev. Dr. J. Leon Haines, a Lutheran clergyman, who died in 1998. Angie is survived by her son, J. William Haines and wife Sandra of Reisterstown, MD and her granddaughter, Bethany Martin and husband Drew of Alexandria, VA. Angie attended Littlestown High School and Gettysburg College, graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry. She married Leon later that year, and together they served Lutheran parishes in St. Thomas, PA, Hampstead, MD, and Baltimore, MD. After Leon was appointed to the Delaware/Maryland Synod staff of the Lutheran Church, they moved to Towson, MD and eventually to Lutherville, MD. Angie spent her last few years at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, MD – a retirement community that Leon helped to organize some 40 years ago. In addition to serving as a substitute schoolteacher for several years, Angie was active in a variety of volunteer organizations throughout her life. She held leadership positions in the Women's General League of Gettysburg College, the Baltimore Alumni Club of Gettysburg College, the Maryland Federation of Women's Clubs, the DE-MD Synodical Women's Organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the Maryland Association of Parliamentarians, and the Gettysburg College Board of Trustees. She served as the DE-MD Synod's parliamentarian for 35 years, was recognized by Gettysburg College as a distinguished alumna, and received the DE-MD Synod's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. When not involved in volunteer activities, Angie thoroughly enjoyed traveling, visiting numerous European countries, Mexico, and Australia, as well as most of the 50 states. She and Leon frequently vacationed at a favorite resort in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and took several ocean cruises around the other Caribbean islands. They usually spent a week or two in Ocean City every summer with friends. Angie loved decorating her house, inside and out, for all holidays. Angie and Leon also enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and neighbors, hosting parties for many occasions. In her later years, Angie was an avid collector of Beanie Babies. Angie was fond of live animals, too – particularly cats; she always had one or two to keep her company. She continued to maintain an active interest in the family farm throughout her life, visiting there several times a week to check on the crops, the animals, and her bountiful vegetable garden. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Little's Funeral Home at 34 Maple Avenue in Littlestown, PA. Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation, and a private service will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown. A memorial service will be planned for a later time when travel and assembly restrictions have been relaxed. In lieu of flowers, and in accordance with Angie's wishes, memorial contributions may be directed to: Gettysburg College, 300 North Washington Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 (please designate Class of 1945/Endowed Scholarship Fund). Online condolences may be shared on

