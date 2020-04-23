|
Angelo DiDio, 81, devoted husband of Joyce Marie DiDio, nee Sherwood, died April 21, 2020 at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Frederick. He was born December 29, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late John DiDio and the late Margaret DiDio. Angelo served in the United States Army in the early 1960's. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Joyce. The couple welcomed four children, Gregory, Pamela, Christopher, and Tracie to their Rosedale, MD home. Angelo worked as a clothing cutter at Lebow Brothers in Baltimore to support his growing family. In 1976, the family of six moved to a cramped, two-bedroom, Cape Cod in Sykesville. Each night, Angelo would get home from work and immediately head up to the attic to build two more bedrooms to accommodate the family. In 1983, Angelo obtained his GED and became a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Westminster. Angelo and Joyce worked hard to build a better life for their children. Their efforts paid off as they put all four children through four-year colleges launching each of them into successful professional careers. After raising their children, Angelo and Joyce moved to Westminster, and then Mt. Airy, before settling in New Market. Angelo's smile could light up a room. He was known for his goofy sayings that were affectionately referred to as "Angisms." Angelo enjoyed playing golf and was a great dancer, a talent he regrettably passed on to just one of his children, Christopher. He coached his kids' basketball teams for several years at St. Joseph's Athletic Association in Eldersburg. Angelo was also an avid sports fan. He supported the Baltimore Colts, Baltimore Orioles, and the Maryland Terps basketball team. In his later years, he was a season ticket holder for the Baltimore Ravens. Angelo reserved his greatest passion for his 17 grandchildren. As a proud and sentimental "Poppy," he could be seen loudly cheering on his grandchildren at fields, courts, and diamonds all around the region with a tear in his eye and great pride in his heart. Angelo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce, his son, Gregory Michael DiDio and wife Amy Jeanne DiDio, his daughter, Pamela Collins Rankin and husband Timothy Patrick Rankin, his son Christopher William DiDio and wife Jennifer Lynn DiDio, and his daughter Tracie Rosalie Larson and husband Matthew Wallace Larson. He is also survived by brothers, Sam DiDio and James DiDio, and sisters, Sarah Luers and Evelyn Ligocki. He was pre-deceased by sister Mary Saintsing. Angelo is also survived by seventeen grandchildren: Andrew, Sam, Cassie, Adam, Lindsay, Jak, Ben, Tad, Elizabeth, William, Wyatt, Camden, Daniel, Tessa, Luke, Collins and Fitz. A private funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private interment immediately follows at Lake View Memorial Park in Eldersburg, MD. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Angelo's memory to the or the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 23, 2020