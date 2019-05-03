Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Hodge Elkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Angie Hodge Elkins, 60, of Yuma, TN, passed away April 9, 2019, at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, WA. A retired nurse dedicated to helping others, Mrs. Elkins was born December 9, 1958, to the late Ashley and Victoria Hodge, in Lexington, TN. Angie was preceded in death by her brother Mike Hodge, of Huntingdon, TN. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Megan Elkins, of Seattle, WA; by her former husband, Dale T. Elkins, of Murfreesboro, TN; by her sister, Joyce Rodgers, and by her brother, Ray Hodge, both of Huntingdon, TN. A memorial service will be held 1PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Yuma Missionary Baptist Church, followed by a reception & celebration of life at the Yuma Community Center.A private burial, at New Hope Cemetery in Yuma, TN, will follow the reception.

Mrs. Angie Hodge Elkins, 60, of Yuma, TN, passed away April 9, 2019, at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, WA. A retired nurse dedicated to helping others, Mrs. Elkins was born December 9, 1958, to the late Ashley and Victoria Hodge, in Lexington, TN. Angie was preceded in death by her brother Mike Hodge, of Huntingdon, TN. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Megan Elkins, of Seattle, WA; by her former husband, Dale T. Elkins, of Murfreesboro, TN; by her sister, Joyce Rodgers, and by her brother, Ray Hodge, both of Huntingdon, TN. A memorial service will be held 1PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Yuma Missionary Baptist Church, followed by a reception & celebration of life at the Yuma Community Center.A private burial, at New Hope Cemetery in Yuma, TN, will follow the reception. Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close