Mrs. Angie Hodge Elkins, 60, of Yuma, TN, passed away April 9, 2019, at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, WA. A retired nurse dedicated to helping others, Mrs. Elkins was born December 9, 1958, to the late Ashley and Victoria Hodge, in Lexington, TN. Angie was preceded in death by her brother Mike Hodge, of Huntingdon, TN. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Megan Elkins, of Seattle, WA; by her former husband, Dale T. Elkins, of Murfreesboro, TN; by her sister, Joyce Rodgers, and by her brother, Ray Hodge, both of Huntingdon, TN. A memorial service will be held 1PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Yuma Missionary Baptist Church, followed by a reception & celebration of life at the Yuma Community Center.A private burial, at New Hope Cemetery in Yuma, TN, will follow the reception.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2019