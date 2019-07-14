Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Louise (Penn) Tracey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Louise Penn Tracey "Nita" (72) 0f Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at the Dove House Hospice with her children and brother by her side. Born March 7, 1947 she was the beloved daughter of the late Donald and Jeune (Martin) Penn. Anita was married for 39 years to the late William P. Tracey. She was a loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother who adored her family. Anita was an incredibly talented seamstress and upholsterer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Bridget Penn. She is survived by her children: Everett Tracey of Hampstead, MD and Lisa (Tracey) O'Dell and her husband Edward of Phoenixville, PA; grandchildren: Chelsea O'Dell and her fiancé Coleman Till, Patrick, Michael, and Ryan O'Dell; great-grandson, Lucas Till. Surviving in addition to her children and grandchildren are her sister, Patricia (Penn) Croley and her husband Joe; brother, Stephen Penn and best friend & sister-in-law, Ann (Hawkins) Tracey and her husband Robert. She is also survived by many beloved nieces & nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Anita's name to Dove House Hospice – 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. To leave online condolence for the family go to

Anita Louise Penn Tracey "Nita" (72) 0f Hampstead, MD passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at the Dove House Hospice with her children and brother by her side. Born March 7, 1947 she was the beloved daughter of the late Donald and Jeune (Martin) Penn. Anita was married for 39 years to the late William P. Tracey. She was a loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother who adored her family. Anita was an incredibly talented seamstress and upholsterer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Bridget Penn. She is survived by her children: Everett Tracey of Hampstead, MD and Lisa (Tracey) O'Dell and her husband Edward of Phoenixville, PA; grandchildren: Chelsea O'Dell and her fiancé Coleman Till, Patrick, Michael, and Ryan O'Dell; great-grandson, Lucas Till. Surviving in addition to her children and grandchildren are her sister, Patricia (Penn) Croley and her husband Joe; brother, Stephen Penn and best friend & sister-in-law, Ann (Hawkins) Tracey and her husband Robert. She is also survived by many beloved nieces & nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Anita's name to Dove House Hospice – 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. To leave online condolence for the family go to www.elinefh.com Published in Carroll County Times on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close