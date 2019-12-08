Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 10:00 AM Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village Westminster , MD View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anita R. "Neets" Oswald, 95, of Westminster, formerly of Timonium, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 14, 1924 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late E. Miller and Mary Myers Richardson. Neets was the wife of the late William Bruce Oswald, Sr., who predeceased her in 1988. Neets was a graduate of New Windsor High School and Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). She was the primary caregiver to her husband for 16 years after he suffered a stroke as well as her mother and father in their later years. Following his stroke she began working in the real estate business and was Supervisor of Contracts and Accounting at O'Connor, Piper and Flynn in Timonium from 1973 to 2006 when she retired at the age of 82. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster. Her interests included antique furniture and oriental rugs and she was an accomplished seamstress and embroiderer. She made several trips to Australia to visit her son, his wife and grandchildren where she travelled on the Ghan Railway to Alice Springs and made an overland trip to Melbourne via the Great Ocean Road. She was also a regular visitor to Sanibel Island in Florida. Surviving are son Bruce Oswald and wife Trish of Adelaide, Australia; grandchildren Thomas, Jessye and James; sister Lois Cooney of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by daughter Corinne Oswald; brother Malcolm Richardson; and sister Nancy Donofrio. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, with visitation from 10 am until the time of service. Private interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences offered at

