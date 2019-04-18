Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann (Baublitz) Armacost, 101, of Panama City, FL passed away on April 16, 2019. Born January 27, 1918 in Beckleysville, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Dora (Stroh) Baublitz. She was the wife of the late M. Luther Armacost. She had been a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Hampstead. Surviving are her daughter, Jeannette Armacost Riley Tremaine of Panama City, FL; son-in-law, Alan D. Tremaine of Panama City, FL; grandson, Donald E. Riley, Jr. of Phoenix, MD; granddaughter, Laura A. Riley of New Freedom, PA; predeceased by sisters, Mary Thompson, Laura Masters, Jennie Sparks and brothers Franklin "Pete" Baublitz and George H. Baublitz. Also survived by great grandchildren, Meredith, Caden, Brannen, Malynn and Joshua. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:30 am - 12:00 pm at Salem United Methodist Church, 18217 Falls Road, Hampstead. Services will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Dr. Jarrett Wicklein officiating. Interment will be in Salem U. M. Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salem United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

