Service Information Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-637-6259 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 Funeral service 8:00 PM Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 Burial 11:00 AM Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville , MD

Ann C. Kurtz, 98, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center with her loving family by her side. Born June 8, 1921 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. Jr. and Ella A. (Cogan) Cramer. Ann was the loving wife of the late Kenneth L. Kurtz who died July 22, 1993. Mrs. Kurtz was a 1939 graduate of Chevy Chase High School. She worked for the Federal Government and at the Red Cross in Washington until her marriage. Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and being in the outdoors. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Ann is survived by her children, Beverly A. Holloway of Charlotte, NC, Kenneth E. Kurtz of Keymar, MD, Thomas H. Kurtz of Westminster, MD, and Eric D. Kurtz of Naples, FL; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanne M. McKenzie; and two brothers, Charles B. Cramer, III. and Thomas E. Cramer. A funeral service to celebrate and remember Ann will be held 8 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be 11 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Guthrie Memorial Public Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331 or the V.N. A. of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at

