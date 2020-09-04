Ann Dodson Woodruff White, age 71, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Doey's House, Hagerstown. Born October 13, 1948 in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Clarke Woodruff and Ruth Jane Neumeyer Woodruff. She was the wife of Max P. White who died in 2018. Ann was an active member of the parish of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown for more than 40 years. She loved singing and served as a cantor for 20+ years. She was a member of the Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County for many years.Sheenjoyed spending time with her family and husband, traveling, needlepoint, embroidery, being a grandmother, and baking. She will especially be remembered for her fruit pies. Surviving are children, Rebecca O'Brien and husband Casey of Elkridge, Patrick White and wife Tabetha of Frederick and Christian White of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Penelope and Mikayla and siblings, S. Clarke Woodruff of Fort Washington, PA, Claire Stein of Doylestown, Pa and Carol Grace Hicks of Bethlehem, PA. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 7 at St. Peter's Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge (21791), which is one block north of the Rt. 75 and Rt. 26 intersection in Libertytown. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Club of St. Peter's at the address above. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.