Ann Harden Bailey
1943 - 2020
Ann Harden Bailey, 77, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 29, 1943 in Providence, RI, she was the loving daughter of the late Joseph Vinton and Frances Thorton Miller Harden. She was the cherished wife of the late John R. Bailey, Jr., who passed away on January 22, 1992. "Annie" worked as a scheduling coordinator for PSJ Orthodontics for 27 years. She enjoyed her friends, traveling and spending time with her family. Ann immensely loved & sacrificed for all; her smile, laughter, and love of life will be remembered. Surviving Ann are her children Deborah B. Stettmeier and husband Ken of Fayetteville, AR, John R. Bailey III and wife Sharron of Millville, DE, and Karen Roberts and husband Scott of Hanover, PA; sister Linda Harden Bliss and husband Jack of Phoenix, MD; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 nieces. The family will welcome friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will be private. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
