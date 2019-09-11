|
|
Ann Starner Mann, 73, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born November 29, 1945 at Women's Hospital in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Reese Leppo Starner and the late Roberta (Sprinkle) Starner. She was the wife of the late Michael Jay Mann, to whom she was married for 45 years. Michael died July 4, 2015. Ann was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of '63. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Frostburg State University on June 4, 1967 with a major in Social Science and a minor in Sociology. She was inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the honorary History fraternity, on December 8, 1966 for conspicuous attainments and scholarship in the field of history. She received a Master of Education degree in Guidance and Counseling from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) on May 29, 1977. In 2002, she retired from Carroll County Public Schools, after more than 32 years as a classroom teacher and guidance counselor (30 of those years at Westminster's West Middle School.) Ann loved to shop, read, take drives and watch The History Channel. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Starner of Westminster, one niece and several nephews. There will be no viewing or funeral service. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019