Ann Marie Serio, 51, of Westminster died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Born August 24, 1967 in Baltimore she was the daughter of Evelyn Elizabeth Shamer Bankerd and the late Farver (Gus) Smith Bankerd. She was the wife of Bruce Serio. Ann was self-employed as a property manager. She was a member of the Carroll County Landlord Association. She loved to attend wine festivals, boating in the Chesapeake Bay, searching for sea shells at the beach and going to Tampa, Florida to visit her good friend Trisha. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by son Cody Allen Serio, daughter Rachele Marie Serio, companion David Markham and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial services will be held Thursday, 7:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM till time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.justinjennings.org Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
|
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 26, 2019