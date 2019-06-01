Anna J. Curran died peacefully April 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Born in Illinois, she moved frequently with her family as a child, finally settling in Maryland where she met and married her beloved husband of 64 years. She worked for Social Services in Westminster, Maryland. Upon her retirement, she remained active in her church, bowling league, Knitting Club and Wisdom Club. She was an avid Scrabble player and loved crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was well known for the variety of cookies she baked for family members and for the annual church bazaar. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Endicott and husband Mike of Boulder, CO; her son Jack Curran and wife Vickie of Westminster, MD; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces an nephews. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on June 5, 2019 at 10AM at St John's Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, MD

