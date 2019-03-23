Anna Lee Southers, 87, of New Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born on September 2, 1931 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Florence Buchanon Knight. She was the loving wife of Amos Benjamin Southers, who predeceased her on June 2001.Anna worked as an assembly line worker for Black & Decker. She loved watching baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Anna also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and reading. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.Surviving are children Amos Gary Southers of Westminster, Diane Morningstar and husband Bill of Littlestown, PA, and Randall Southers and wife Cathy of Pasadena; brother Marvin Knight of Augusta County, VA; grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, Julie, Abby, Lucas and Maggie; and great-grandchildren Camden and Eva. She was predeceased by her 10 siblings.Services are private. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019