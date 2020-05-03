Anna M. Ebaugh, age 83, of Ocean City and formerly of Westminster, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Born May 26, 1936 in Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Franklin Baker and Marie Houck Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Ebaugh in 2010. Anna dedicated much of her life to being a homemaker. After moving to Ocean City in 1985, she and her husband owned and operated A&B Tile Works for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling and the beach and was extremely active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was also an experienced quilter, a talent shared by her mother and sisters. Surviving, are her daughters, Bonnie Mann and her husband Daniel of Crawfordsville, IN, and Linda Sturgill, Virginia Case and Vickie Whittaker of Ocean City. She was an adored grandmother to, Tyler Sturgill (Rachel), Cory Sturgill, Elizabeth Mann, Fletcher Case, Beau Mann, Emily Case, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Edna Stephan and Thelma Carr (Scott), Raymond Baker (June), and David Baker, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by a brother Jesse "Junior" Baker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, MD 21842. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



