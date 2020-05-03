Anna M. Ebaugh
1936 - 2020
Anna M. Ebaugh, age 83, of Ocean City and formerly of Westminster, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Born May 26, 1936 in Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Franklin Baker and Marie Houck Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Ebaugh in 2010. Anna dedicated much of her life to being a homemaker. After moving to Ocean City in 1985, she and her husband owned and operated A&B Tile Works for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling and the beach and was extremely active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was also an experienced quilter, a talent shared by her mother and sisters. Surviving, are her daughters, Bonnie Mann and her husband Daniel of Crawfordsville, IN, and Linda Sturgill, Virginia Case and Vickie Whittaker of Ocean City. She was an adored grandmother to, Tyler Sturgill (Rachel), Cory Sturgill, Elizabeth Mann, Fletcher Case, Beau Mann, Emily Case, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Edna Stephan and Thelma Carr (Scott), Raymond Baker (June), and David Baker, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by a brother Jesse "Junior" Baker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, MD 21842. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.
So very sorry for your loss! Sam and I will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Barbara & Sam Messino
Friend
Hsrvey & Georgiann Little
Friend
My deepest sympathy to the family. She was a very sweet lady and always smiling. She loved talking about her girls and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. ♥
Sherie Detty
Bonnie, Linda, Virginia & Vicki: Know that you are all in my thoughts & prayers. Your mom was such a special person. Hope you can find peace in knowing your parents are now enjoying life together again.
Karyn Baust
Friend
Linda, Virginia, Bonnie, Vickie and families,
Im so sorry to hear about your mom. She was always very nice and generous and I have many fond memories of your house growing up. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Stacy Malinowski
Friend
Your mother was such a sweet , loving and kind person . She always lit up a room with her smile. She will be missed. I continue to pray for all of you girls and the family for strength and comfort at this very difficult time.
Much love and sympathy,
Denise Massicot-McGee and family
Denise McGee
Friend
Taylor&Ryleigh Baker
Family
Dear Bonnie, Linda, Virginia and Family your Mom was a great Mom and friend to all who knew her. She will be missed greatly. Take comfort in the fact she is home with Mr. Bill and they are enjoying heaven together.
Tim and Ronnie Stevenson
Friend
Virginia and family sorry to hear about Anna , she was such a nice lady.
Tom Lynch
