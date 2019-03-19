Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae McGonigal. View Sign

Anna Mae McGonigal, 85, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at York Hospital. Born on September 2, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harold Edwin and Margaret Spear Barnes Tucker. She was the loving wife of thirty years to the late Robert Alfred McGonigal.Years ago, she retired as a telephone operator with Bell Atlantic. She was a member of the Reisterstown Bowling League. Anna was very artistic and enjoyed crafts and cross-stitch. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving her are children: Patricia Mincher and husband Edward, Rob McGonigal and wife Fran, Marian Collins and husband Mark, Margaret McGonigal and partner Suzann, and Michael McGonigal, grandchildren: Kari, Brad, Kristi, Beth, Sandi, Michael, Matt, Mandy, and Melinda, and great-grandchildren: Jakob, Arien, Brycen, Aubree, Brody, Bailey, Vera, Zoe, Stella, Riley, Zach, Collin, and Ethan, and a sister: Audie Tucker.She was predeceased by two children: Dawn McGonigal and David McGonigal, and a grandchild: Mardy.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 21, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills

11605 Reisterstown Road

Owings Mills , MD 21117

