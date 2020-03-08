Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie "Ann" Chamberlain. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marie "Ann" Chamberlain, 76, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Ann was born on November 3, 1943 in Richwood, WV to the late Hobert and Bonnie (Gainer) Taylor. She was the devoted wife of John Howard Chamberlain, to whom she married August 25, 1962. Ann was employed as a bookkeeper for A&P Foods and Tevis Oil. She also worked at JCPenney in counter sales. Ann enjoyed the retired life and could often be found sunbathing and reading in Myrtle Beach. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and would share blankets, scarves, and bunnies with everyone she knew. Her generous nature made everyone feel like family. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons John and Ronald Chamberlain; grandchildren Jonathan Chamberlain and wife Jenna and Cara Buckman and husband Brad; great-grandchildren Quinn, Declan, and Adelyn; five sisters, Janet, Joyce, Bonna, Dottie, and Nancy, and two brothers, David and Eddie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Services will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11am at the funeral home, with Pastor Yujung of Stone Chapel Church officiating. Interment will be at a future date at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

