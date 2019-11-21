Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Weisenmiller. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church 2930 Hanover Pike Manchester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marie DiVico Weisenmiller, 92, of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on August 23, 1927 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Camillo DiVico and Marie Ines Anita Grande DiVico. She was the loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" J. Weisenmiller for slightly more than 70 years. Anna graduated from St. Mary's High School of Cumberland, MD., in 1945. She worked at Kraft Foods in Cumberland. She met Bob after his service in Navy in World War II in Cumberland, and they were married on September 15, 1947 at St. Mary's Church in Cumberland, MD. Bob worked as a boiler maker on the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in Cumberland until 1954, but then joined the Maryland State Police. He served first in Waldorf, Maryland and then in Westminster until 1981. They moved to Waldorf, MD., in 1955 and then to Hampstead, MD., in 1970. Anna's parents were immigrants from Italy and she was proud of her Italian heritage. She traveled to Italy several times and connected with her relatives there. She attended one of their parish masses in Rome, and stayed for private meeting with the pope, St. John Paul II, who she met and talked to. She enjoyed music, conversation and cooking Italian food. She was a very sharp dresser. She was a member of the Anita Garibaldi Society of Cumberland, MD. She also was a very active member of St. Bartholomew's Church. She was most proud of her family and was a busy homemaker. She greatly enjoyed being a grandmother, a great-grandmother and even a great-great grandmother. Surviving are children, Robert Weisenmiller and wife Cheryl of Berkeley, CA., Mary "Suzanne" Wheeler and companion Ivar de Jong of Ocean City, MD. , and Richard "Rick" Weisenmiller and wife Karen of Hampstead, MD., a sister Rita B. DiVico Rubenstein of Fredericksburg, VA, grandchildren: Jennifer, Megan, Joshua, Zachery, Seth, Brooke and their spouses, along with 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 22 at 10 am at St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME of Hampstead, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or St. Bartholomew's Building Fund.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.