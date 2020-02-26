Anna May Rogers Martins peacefully passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Fairhaven in Sykesville, Md at age 97. Born March 18, 1922 in Annapolis Md. to the late James Edward Rogers and Anna Mildred Owings Rogers. Anna May was married to the late John "Jack" Martins for 49 yrs. They lived in Annapolis, Severna Park, and Ocean Pines Md. She worked for the C&P Telephone Co. and the Md. State Legislature. She enjoyed her many friends, square dancing, and was a gifted sewer, knitter, and quilter. She was a faithful follower of the Episcopal faith. Anna was a loving Mother to son Dennis "Reds" and wife Sue of Eldersburg, Md. Son Jeffrey and wife Jacki of Newark, Md. Adored Grandmother to Karen and John Clark of Westminster, Md. Kevin and Stephanie Martins of Reisterstown, Md. Kim and Nick Crowder of Westminster, Md. Shannon and Blake Everingham of Orlando, Fl. Alison and Kealoha Peltier of Charlestown, SC. Wonderful Great-Grandma to: Matt, Ryan, Samantha, Jake, Megan, Dan, Emma, Maisie, Holly, Marlo. And cousin Johnny Schaffner. She was pre-deceased by son Stephen Lance Martins. Services will by held at Fairhaven Chapel Sykesville, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at a later date at Cedar Bluff/St. Anne's Cemetery Annapolis, Md.
