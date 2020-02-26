Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna May Martins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna May Rogers Martins peacefully passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Fairhaven in Sykesville, Md at age 97. Born March 18, 1922 in Annapolis Md. to the late James Edward Rogers and Anna Mildred Owings Rogers. Anna May was married to the late John "Jack" Martins for 49 yrs. They lived in Annapolis, Severna Park, and Ocean Pines Md. She worked for the C&P Telephone Co. and the Md. State Legislature. She enjoyed her many friends, square dancing, and was a gifted sewer, knitter, and quilter. She was a faithful follower of the Episcopal faith. Anna was a loving Mother to son Dennis "Reds" and wife Sue of Eldersburg, Md. Son Jeffrey and wife Jacki of Newark, Md. Adored Grandmother to Karen and John Clark of Westminster, Md. Kevin and Stephanie Martins of Reisterstown, Md. Kim and Nick Crowder of Westminster, Md. Shannon and Blake Everingham of Orlando, Fl. Alison and Kealoha Peltier of Charlestown, SC. Wonderful Great-Grandma to: Matt, Ryan, Samantha, Jake, Megan, Dan, Emma, Maisie, Holly, Marlo. And cousin Johnny Schaffner. She was pre-deceased by son Stephen Lance Martins. Services will by held at Fairhaven Chapel Sykesville, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at a later date at Cedar Bluff/St. Anne's Cemetery Annapolis, Md.

Anna May Rogers Martins peacefully passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Fairhaven in Sykesville, Md at age 97. Born March 18, 1922 in Annapolis Md. to the late James Edward Rogers and Anna Mildred Owings Rogers. Anna May was married to the late John "Jack" Martins for 49 yrs. They lived in Annapolis, Severna Park, and Ocean Pines Md. She worked for the C&P Telephone Co. and the Md. State Legislature. She enjoyed her many friends, square dancing, and was a gifted sewer, knitter, and quilter. She was a faithful follower of the Episcopal faith. Anna was a loving Mother to son Dennis "Reds" and wife Sue of Eldersburg, Md. Son Jeffrey and wife Jacki of Newark, Md. Adored Grandmother to Karen and John Clark of Westminster, Md. Kevin and Stephanie Martins of Reisterstown, Md. Kim and Nick Crowder of Westminster, Md. Shannon and Blake Everingham of Orlando, Fl. Alison and Kealoha Peltier of Charlestown, SC. Wonderful Great-Grandma to: Matt, Ryan, Samantha, Jake, Megan, Dan, Emma, Maisie, Holly, Marlo. And cousin Johnny Schaffner. She was pre-deceased by son Stephen Lance Martins. Services will by held at Fairhaven Chapel Sykesville, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at a later date at Cedar Bluff/St. Anne's Cemetery Annapolis, Md. Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close