Anna Rae Siegman, 89, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Born August 27, 1930 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Leda (Giggard) Crowl. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry J. Siegman, who predeceased her August 26, 1999. Anna Rae was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1947. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, baking, canning produce, sewing, quilting and gardening- especially her gladiolus . Anna Rae was a lifelong, active member of St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church. She is survived by her 5 children; Wayne of Manchester, Wanda, Larry (Terry), Jeffrey and Karen all of Westminster; 2 granddaughters Cathy and April; sister S. LaRue Crowl; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her 3 brothers Milton, Donald, and John Crowl. A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. John's (Leisters) Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.