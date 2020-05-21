Anna Mae Valentine, 91 of Thurmont, MD passed from life of natural causes on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born November 10, 1928 in Littlestown, PA she was the daughter of the late Myrle C. and George R. Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Donald Valentine of 54 years, brothers George Robert Adams, Edward F. Adams and sister Margaret M. Rineman. In her early years she was employed and retired from Super Thrift grocery store in Thurmont, MD. After moving from Thurmont she lived part time in Ocean City, MD during the Summer and her beloved home in Port Charlotte, FL during the winter. Anna Mae enjoyed celebrating good times with family and friends. She loved playing bingo and going to concerts at the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte. She was known for her Snickerdoodle cookies and apple pies that she would bake and share with her neighbors and bingo friends. She was a member of Amvets Auxiliary Post 7, American Legion Auxiliary Post 168, life member of the Guardian Hose Company, Thurmont Senior Citizens and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She is survived by her 5 children, Randy Valentine and wife Holly of Thurmont, Joyce Eyler and husband Jim Spizzo of Frederick, Mary Hester and husband Cliff of Stafford, VA, David Valentine and wife Abby of Westminster, Brenda Smith of Thurmont; seven grandchildren, Mark Valentine, Brian Valentine, Michael Eyler, Erica Teel, Rachel Blank, Kathy Kurtz and Denise Hester; one step-grandaughter, Lori Butterfield; 13 great-grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Valentine, Dylan and Matthew Eyler, Josephine and Christopher Kurtz, Ashley, Kayla and Matthew Hester, Adalyn Teel, Arianna Valentine, Aubrey and Aiden Butterfield, baby Eleanor Mae Blank (July 2020); two brother-in laws Richard and Franklin Valentine both of Thurmont and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks for the care and help provided by her day care providers and Hospice. Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately for immediate family only. Interment will be in the Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Hose Company, 21 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store