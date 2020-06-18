Annabelle Posey Johnson
1929 - 2020
Annabelle Posey Johnson, 90, of Columbia, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1929 in Frederick, Maryland to the late Fannie and James Posey, Sr. and was the devoted wife of Odell L. Johnson. Mrs. Johnson received her formal education by attending Lincoln High School in Frederick, Maryland. She committed herself to many years in culinary arts and food services after receiving tutelage at Hood College. Mrs. Johnson was an employee at several culinary establishments in Frederick, Maryland to include Peter Pan Inn, Barbara Fritchie, Town & Country, and the Red Horse. Cooking was her passion! While growing up in Frederick, Maryland, Annabelle accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and joined Quinn Chapel AME Church. For a short time, she attended Wayman AME Church before relocating to Columbia, South Carolina. Her love of Christ led her to serve on the Missionary and Steward Boards. In addition to those church duties, Annabelle was an avid fundraiser and gave of herself through donations and community work. In addition to her devoted husband, she is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Posey Bullock (Reginald); and three loving and devoted grandchildren: James Oggie Rollins (Odessa) and Adrian C. Rollins, both of Frederick, Maryland, and Althea "Pee Wee" Smith (Charles) of Shalimar, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Mary Frances Johnson Harrison of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lucille D. Posey of Frederick, Maryland; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services for Mrs. Annabelle Posey Johnson, will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at A. A. Dicks Funeral Home, 2548 Main Street Columbia, SC and interment to follow on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, in Columbia, SC. Public viewing for Mrs. Johnson will take place on Thursday, June 18th from 12 noon until 5:00pm at A. A. Dicks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to The Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
JUN
19
Service
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
JUN
22
Interment
01:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
