Anne Eleanor "Nancy" Tyson, age 81 of Eldersburg, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born October 13, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Flynn Ryan. She was the wife of William Joseph Tyson, Sr., of Eldersburg. Nancy had been the head of Retail Sales Tax for the State of Maryland. She was an avid reader, bingo player, and Baltimore Orioles fan. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter Mary Margaret Shimkaveg and her husband Gregory of Oviedo, FL, sons William J. Tyson, Jr. and his wife Jean of Tampa, FL, and Mark W. Tyson and his wife Jeaninne of Canberra, Australia, brothers Tom McBurney and Eddie McBurney, sister Kathleen Kurrupis, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Martin McBurney, and by her sister Maureen Somerville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary