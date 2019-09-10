Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie L. Tyler. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie L. Tyler, 86, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Sun Valley at the Meadows Assisted Living. Annie was born June 29, 1933 in Silver Spring and was the daughter of the late John H. and Esther Brown Latleif. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Calvin" Tyler, whom she married April 5, 1951. Annie was a homemaker and enjoyed flowers, browsing treasures at yard sales, watching gameshows and talking with her friends and family on the phone. She was very proud to be named "Miss Sandy Spring" in her younger years. Surviving her are children Michael Tyler and wife Patti of Burtonsville, Jeff Tyler and wife Cristal of Westminster, and Sharon Cervenka of Frederick; grandchildren Danielle Formichelli, Michael John Tyler, Crystal Carney, Corey Tyler, Christopher Cervenka, Cody Cervenka; 5 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her siblings Floyd Latleif, Hilda Abernathy, Lorraine Huey, and Evelyn Gamble. A Funeral Service to honor Annie; her husband Charles; and brother Floyd will be Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. The family will welcome friends from 11 am until the start of services. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery of Burtonsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the at

