Passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020. Annie was born in Teachey, N.C. on February 19, 1924. She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years David, her daughters Sandy and Susan, two grandchildren Nicholas and Cole, and one great grandchild Camden. She will be remembered for her love, her guidance, her example, her southern cooking and her undying faith in God. In lieu of a service at this time, donations can be made to Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistant Fund. 300 Saint Luke Circle, Westminster MD 21158
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020