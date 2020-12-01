Tony Ottomano, age 79, of Biglerville, PA (formerly of Westminster, MD) passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born December 18, 1940 to Anthony and Marion (nee Bergmann) Ottomano of Teaneck, NJ. On September 30, 1961 he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Weyhrauch and they had three children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pat. He is survived by his sister, Elaine McDougal of Sparta, NJ; his sons, Anthony M. Ottomano and his wife, Terrie of Ellendale, DE; Daniel J. Ottomano and his wife, Peggy of Hanover, PA; daughter, Jennifer L. Aguilar and her husband Scott of Stewartstown, PA; and grandchildren, Joseph, Juliana and Andrea Ottomano and Matthew and Garrett Aguilar. Tony enjoyed being outdoors; his passion was fly fishing. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter Andrea's fast pitch softball games. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in the Spring.



