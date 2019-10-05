Anthony Alan Selby, fifty-five, of Houston, TX passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on March 13, 1964 to Francis Kermit Selby and Mary Frances Eyler-Selby. Anthony worked and had a career in Land Surveying for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the United States Army; fought in Desert Storm and Operation Iraq Freedom. Anthony has a passion for motorcycles and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Eyler, and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Selby. He is survived by Brothers; Steven F. Selby, Allen W. Selby, Timothy E. Selby, Sisters; Melissa A. Davis, Kristen F. Selby, along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 5, 2019