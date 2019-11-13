Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "AJ" James Ward, 36, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. AJ was born in Landstuhl, Germany on July 5, 1983 to Bonita R. Justis Ward and Edward Eugene Ward. In addition to his parents, AJ leaves his daughters Isabella Ward and Chloe Ward. He will be greatly missed by his brother Edward J. Ward and wife Elizabeth of Indianapolis and by his sister Bonita J. Ward and her partner Brandon Shaw of Catonsville. AJ is also survived by nieces Katie Ward, Mary Ward and Lauren Ward of Indianapolis and by nephew Joseph Haughton and niece Alexis Haughton of Catonsville. AJ is also survived by his lifelong friend and "second mother" Carmelina Illiano and by Mary Illiano, the mother of his daughter Isabella. AJ made friends easily and, once a friend, you could call him day or night for help and he would respond quickly. He is also survived by numerous relatives. Al worked various jobs in his life but was happiest when he was using his hands to build homes, decks, etc. By the age of 15, AJ had lived in Germany, the USA, Belgium and Holland. He travelled extensively throughout his life, visiting England, Spain, France, Austria, Mexico, Italy and Luxembourg. He was a sports fan and loved the Steelers. He always enjoyed spending time with his family. AJ was predeceased by his brother Charles J. Ward. His family will welcome friends to a Celebration of AJ's Life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations in AJ's memory may be made payable to BARCS, 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 or to St. John Catholic Church School, 45 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences may be offered to the family at

