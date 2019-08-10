|
Anthony John DiMantova, age 86 of Mount Airy, MD died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living, his wife of 65 years, Gloria Woods DiMantova, by his side. Born July 2, 1933 in the Long Island City home of his Italian immigrant parents, Domenico and Rose DiMantova. He is one of 10 children and is survived by brother Lieutenant Colonel US Army (ret) Victor T. DiMantova. Anthony attended PS1, the first elementary school in New York City and graduated from Long Island City High School in 1951 where he was known for his beautiful voice, handsome face and participation in music programs. He honorably served in the US Army and made a living working at Pepsi Cola, Dolly Madison and had a long and successful career in commercial lighting. A proud New Yorker for almost 50 years, in 1981 Anthony became a "gentleman farmer" with a move to his 7 acre property on Cherry Tree Lane in Sykesville. He found contentment in the hours spent mowing the lawn, feeding the cows, tending his gardens and managing the pond. Caring father of Walter DiMantova (Polly Paulson), Lynda Castillo (Robert), Sally Gugliemini (Michael), Vanessa DiMantova (John Foran). Anthony loved Italian opera, the New York Dodgers and then Yankees, New York Giants, animals, cruises, dancing with Gloria, a good joke and music. His greatest joy was being Poppi to Nicholas Anthony Price, Matthew Michael Gugliemini, Adam Patrick Gugliemini, Dylan Christopher Price, Caitlin Emma DiMantova, Sarah Elizabeth Rose Price, Sam Woods Price, Tessa Clare DiMantova and Jackson Woods Foran. Great grandfather to Axel John Franklin Barnhart and Dominic Anthony Gugliemini. They were the pride of his life. The family will receive friends Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 5-8pm with a celebration of Tony's life starting at 7:30pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at the chapel at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt Airy Volunteer Fire Department, 702 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 10, 2019