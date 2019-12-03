Anthony Joseph Gilberto, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina died unexpectedly on November 20, 2019. Anthony suffered complications of pancreatitis and passed in the presence of his wife at the VA hospital in Durham. Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Valerie L. McClain, and his grandmother, Betty Lou Williams. Anthony was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 30, 1987 to Anthony J. Gilberto, Sr. and Valerie L. McClain. Anthony attended and graduated from Francis Scott Key High School. He enjoyed many activities including football, hockey, fishing, skiing, cooking, and 4 wheeling. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in August of 2006. During Anthony's service to our country, he was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008. Anthony was awarded numerous medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons during his period of service including: Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation (2nd Award), Meritorious Mast, Rifle Qualification Badge (Expert 3rd Award), Pistol Qualification Badge (Marksman). Anthony was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in August of 2010. During Anthony's service he met and married Allyson Kathleen Riley on June 28, 2008 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, Maryland. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, Anthony worked as a correctional officer at Pender Correctional Facility in Burgaw, NC. Anthony is survived by his wife of 11 years, Allyson, beloved dogs Tucker and Roxy, his father Anthony J. Gilberto, Sr., spouse E. Guinevere Gilberto, Grandparents Joseph A. Gilberto, Irene E. Gilberto, Howard C. Williams, brother Joshua H. Gilberto, and sisters Carmen R. Gilberto, Madison, Emily, and Rachel Craumer and many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held on December 7, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, Maryland at 11 am. All are welcome.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2019