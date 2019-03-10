Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette V. Owens. View Sign

Antoinette Viola Owens was born March 28,1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Macey Mae (Sims) Grinnell and the late Louis Luvear Owens. From age three, she was lovingly raised by her maternal grandmother, the late Mary Gladys Woodyard Sims in Westminster, Maryland. Antoinette transitioned to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness.Antoinette, affectionately known as "Toni" or "Miss Toni" to her friends, acquaintances and coworkers, and also known as "Nana" by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a very jovial and friendly soul with an infectious personality and energy for life in spite of her health challenges. She loved joking and making people smile and laugh! Antoinette remembered birthdays, anniversaries and regularly celebrated and supported family, friends, and her coworkers and their families in their endeavors. She believed in having a positive outlook on life, treating people with respect and acknowledging others around her. She was a giver and many were recipients of her giving spirit. "Toni" lived and attended school in Westminster, MD, graduating from Robert Moton High School in 1964. She moved back to Baltimore City and worked a variety of jobs including Foster Care in Baltimore City, the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Public Heath Hospital and as a Legal Clerk, then a Legal Technician at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), from which she retired after 23 years of awarded federal service. Antoinette's favorite color was orange but as an avid Baltimore Ravens fan, she could be spotted donning purple, black, white, and gold, while sporting her Ray Lewis jersey and other Baltimore Ravens fashion even when football season was over! She absolutely loved reading, crocheting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid movie goer, music, crime TV show lover, board and electronic/online gamer and foodie! One of her favorite bands was Dean Crawford and the Dunn's River Band, who affectionately called her "Nana".Although Antoinette faithfully attended the Union Street Methodist Church with her grandmother as a child and teenager in Westminster, she made her confession of faith in Jesus on July 3, 2011 while visiting a worship service at The Lord's Church. She attended God's Precepts Ministries as well as visited Central Church of Christ and Edgewood Church of Christ when her health permitted. She leaves to carry her legacy of life, children: Annette E. Morton, Nathaniel J. Holder, Jr., both of Baltimore, MD, and Tara L. Vinson of Joppatowne, MD, and Veikko Lambert (Debbie) of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren: Joseph Scott II, Timothy Thompkins, Brittny Washington, Tara N. Vinson, Alyssa L. Holder, and foster grandchild: McKenzie Buchanan; great-grandchildren: Brynlei Thompkins, Oliver Morris, and Toney Morris; step grandchildren: Prentis Vinson (Tiasha), Jessica Vinson, and Tiffany Brown (Tyler) all of Harford County, MD. dear friends: Pamela Guliver and Mary Johnson, EEOC coworkers, and a host of extended family members with whom she lovingly enjoyed sharing life.Antoinette was preceded in death by her siblings: Melvin Brown and Cassandra Wilder, uncles and aunts with whom she was raised: Ronald Sims, Waddell Sims, Irethia Pryor, Mary Sheppard, Clara Bond, Catherine Washington, Grace Wise and stepfather, Robert Grinnell.A private Celebration of Life is being held with immediate family and close friends.

Antoinette Viola Owens was born March 28,1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Macey Mae (Sims) Grinnell and the late Louis Luvear Owens. From age three, she was lovingly raised by her maternal grandmother, the late Mary Gladys Woodyard Sims in Westminster, Maryland. Antoinette transitioned to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness.Antoinette, affectionately known as "Toni" or "Miss Toni" to her friends, acquaintances and coworkers, and also known as "Nana" by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a very jovial and friendly soul with an infectious personality and energy for life in spite of her health challenges. She loved joking and making people smile and laugh! Antoinette remembered birthdays, anniversaries and regularly celebrated and supported family, friends, and her coworkers and their families in their endeavors. She believed in having a positive outlook on life, treating people with respect and acknowledging others around her. She was a giver and many were recipients of her giving spirit. "Toni" lived and attended school in Westminster, MD, graduating from Robert Moton High School in 1964. She moved back to Baltimore City and worked a variety of jobs including Foster Care in Baltimore City, the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Public Heath Hospital and as a Legal Clerk, then a Legal Technician at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), from which she retired after 23 years of awarded federal service. Antoinette's favorite color was orange but as an avid Baltimore Ravens fan, she could be spotted donning purple, black, white, and gold, while sporting her Ray Lewis jersey and other Baltimore Ravens fashion even when football season was over! She absolutely loved reading, crocheting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid movie goer, music, crime TV show lover, board and electronic/online gamer and foodie! One of her favorite bands was Dean Crawford and the Dunn's River Band, who affectionately called her "Nana".Although Antoinette faithfully attended the Union Street Methodist Church with her grandmother as a child and teenager in Westminster, she made her confession of faith in Jesus on July 3, 2011 while visiting a worship service at The Lord's Church. She attended God's Precepts Ministries as well as visited Central Church of Christ and Edgewood Church of Christ when her health permitted. She leaves to carry her legacy of life, children: Annette E. Morton, Nathaniel J. Holder, Jr., both of Baltimore, MD, and Tara L. Vinson of Joppatowne, MD, and Veikko Lambert (Debbie) of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren: Joseph Scott II, Timothy Thompkins, Brittny Washington, Tara N. Vinson, Alyssa L. Holder, and foster grandchild: McKenzie Buchanan; great-grandchildren: Brynlei Thompkins, Oliver Morris, and Toney Morris; step grandchildren: Prentis Vinson (Tiasha), Jessica Vinson, and Tiffany Brown (Tyler) all of Harford County, MD. dear friends: Pamela Guliver and Mary Johnson, EEOC coworkers, and a host of extended family members with whom she lovingly enjoyed sharing life.Antoinette was preceded in death by her siblings: Melvin Brown and Cassandra Wilder, uncles and aunts with whom she was raised: Ronald Sims, Waddell Sims, Irethia Pryor, Mary Sheppard, Clara Bond, Catherine Washington, Grace Wise and stepfather, Robert Grinnell.A private Celebration of Life is being held with immediate family and close friends. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close