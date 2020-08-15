1/1
Arlene McLean DeVivo
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene McLean DeVivo, age 87, of Westminster, MD., died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born December 9, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey; the daughter of the late Duncan McLean and the late Elizabeth McLean (nee Gould). She was the beloved wife of Phillip Paul DeVivo for 64 years. Arlene worked for the Board of Education. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club, Seniors in Action and East Middle Teachers Association. Loving mother of Janice DeVivo, Vincent DeVivo, and wife Dawn. Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Jillian and Alyssa Magee, Paige, and Grant DeVivo. Survived by sister Helen Conklin (nee McLean). Private Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. / Dove house, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Mark and Disa Strevig
August 14, 2020
Arlene was a joy to know. A woman with a kind heart and always had a happy smile and good news to share. RIP Arlene. You will be missed.
Patricia Wall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved