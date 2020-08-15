Arlene McLean DeVivo, age 87, of Westminster, MD., died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born December 9, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey; the daughter of the late Duncan McLean and the late Elizabeth McLean (nee Gould). She was the beloved wife of Phillip Paul DeVivo for 64 years. Arlene worked for the Board of Education. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club, Seniors in Action and East Middle Teachers Association. Loving mother of Janice DeVivo, Vincent DeVivo, and wife Dawn. Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Jillian and Alyssa Magee, Paige, and Grant DeVivo. Survived by sister Helen Conklin (nee McLean). Private Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. / Dove house, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.