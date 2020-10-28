1/1
Arthur A. Flanigan Jr.
1938 - 2020
Arthur Allen Flanigan Jr., age 82, of Rocky Ridge, passed away Monday, October 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Born January 22, 1938 in New Midway, he was the son of the late Arthur Allen Sr. and Marguerite Grace Marshall Flanigan. He was the husband of Doris Jean Flanigan, his wife of 62 years. Mr. Flanigan and his wife were both 1956 graduates of Walkersville High School. He joined the National Guard and was called up to serve in the Army during the Cuban crisis. He was formerly employed with Ceresville Equipment Company for 5 years and then with Capital Milk Producers, Frederick for 25 years. Enjoying auctions and farm equipment, he went to auctioneer school and started Double A Auction Company, Taneytown with his wife and continued for 16 years. He was an avid fan of both the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Dwayne Flanigan and wife Carol of Rocky Ridge, Mark Flanigan of Carroll Valley, PA, Brenda Miller and fiancée Steve Strait of Fayetteville, PA and Michele Martin and husband Dave of Littlestown, PA; nine grandchildren, Sharon Reifsnider and Bob, Jason Flanigan and Holly, Stacey Flanigan, Marcus Flanigan, Brittany Miller, Jeanette Pittenger, and Gwen, Jillian and Danica Martin; three great-grandchildren, Abby and Chelsea Reifsnider and Milla Pittenger; sister, Sylvia Smith of Ladiesburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stillborn son, Gary Neal Flanigan; sister, Doris Filler; and daughter-in-law, Lori Flanigan. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed. Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help with the next mowing season may be made to Mt. Tabor Cemetery, c/o Gene Stambaugh, 10029 Longs Mill Rd., Rocky Ridge, MD, 21778. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
